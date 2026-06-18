Pfizer’s finance chief Dave Denton to exit in August

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Pfizer announced on Thursday that its finance chief Dave Denton will step down and leave the company on August 15 to pursue a role in the consumer goods sector.

The ‌company named Cecile Guegan, ⁠senior vice president of finance for its global biopharmaceutical business, as interim CFO, effective ‌August 16, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Denton joined Pfizer as its finance head in ​2022, having previously held positions at healthcare conglomerate CVS and retail chain Lowe’s Companies.

Pfizer’s top ⁠boss, Albert Bourla, said in a ‌statement that Denton had ‌helped guide the company through major transactions, including the buyouts of cancer ⁠therapy specialist Seagen, migraine drugmaker Biohaven and ⁠obesity drug developer ⁠Metsera.

Shares of the company were down 1.6% in premarket trading.

Pfizer ​said it ‌will conduct an internal and external search for a permanent successor. Denton and Guegan will work together on ​the transition, the company ‌said. ​

News.Az