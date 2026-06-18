Pfizer’s finance chief Dave Denton to exit in August
Pfizer announced on Thursday that its finance chief Dave Denton will step down and leave the company on August 15 to pursue a role in the consumer goods sector.
The company named Cecile Guegan, senior vice president of finance for its global biopharmaceutical business, as interim CFO, effective August 16, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.
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Pfizer’s top boss, Albert Bourla, said in a statement that Denton had helped guide the company through major transactions, including the buyouts of cancer therapy specialist Seagen, migraine drugmaker Biohaven and obesity drug developer Metsera.
Shares of the company were down 1.6% in premarket trading.
Pfizer said it will conduct an internal and external search for a permanent successor. Denton and Guegan will work together on the transition, the company said.
By Ulviyya Salmanli