Pfizer shares slip despite Q4 earnings beat

Pfizer posted adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share, beating the 57 cents forecast by analysts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Quarterly revenue came in at $17.6 billion, above expectations of $16.8 billion.

Investor sentiment, however, was weighed down by guidance that fell short of consensus estimates. Pfizer reaffirmed its 2026 outlook issued in December, projecting revenue between $59.5 billion and $62.5 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.80 to $3.00 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting revenue of $61.9 billion and earnings of $3.12 per share. The company also said its guidance does not include any stock buybacks.

Pfizer shares were down about 0.6% in premarket trading, while futures tied to the S&P 500 rose slightly.

Ahead of its earnings release, Pfizer announced positive topline results from a study evaluating monthly maintenance dosing of its injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist in overweight adults without type 2 diabetes. The company also said it plans to launch 20 key pivotal studies in 2026.

Pfizer remains widely known for its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, which was co-developed with BioNTech and became the first vaccine to receive emergency use authorization in 2020. However, COVID-related sales have become a less significant contributor to Pfizer’s revenue in recent years.

The company’s other major products include its Prevnar family of vaccines and Nurtec, a migraine treatment that surpassed $1 billion in sales last year. Pfizer acquired Nurtec through its purchase of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals in 2022.