Philippine lawyer files impeachment case vs. Marcos

A lawyer in the Philippines has filed an impeachment complaint against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., accusing him of betraying public trust over his handling of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and transfer to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

The complaint, submitted by attorney Andre De Jesus, alleges Marcos allowed Duterte to be “kidnapped,” echoing claims made by the former president’s family. Duterte, who led the country from 2016 to 2022, was detained in March to face trial over thousands of deaths linked to his anti-drug campaign, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The filing also accuses Marcos of constitutional violations involving budget mismanagement, failing to act on alleged corruption tied to flood control projects, and refusing to address allegations of drug use.

Marcos’ office has not yet commented.

The complaint comes nearly a year after Marcos’ estranged vice president, Sara Duterte — the former president’s daughter — was impeached by the lower house, though the Supreme Court later voided that vote for violating constitutional rules. Congress remains largely aligned with Marcos, casting doubt on whether the new complaint can advance.

Marcos was elected in 2022 and is barred from seeking re-election, leaving two years in his single six-year term. Sara Duterte is widely viewed as a leading contender for the 2028 presidential race.

