Philippine military accuses China of causing ships' collision in disputed South China Sea

The standoff near the Scarborough Shoal marks the latest escalation in the ongoing territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

The Philippine military has blamed China for the collision of two Chinese navy and coast guard ships while trying to drive the Philippine coast guard and fishermen from a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

In a statement on Tuesday, it said it would assess how to respond to Beijing's use of military force against civilians.

"Their actions not only posed a grave danger to Philippine personnel and vessels, but also resulted in the unfortunate collision between the two Chinese vessels," the Philippine foreign ministry said in a statement.

Philippine authorities said Monday's accidental collision resulted in visibly heavy damage to the Chinese coast guard and navy ships and possible injuries.

The United States, a long-time treaty ally of the Philippines, condemned the "latest reckless action by China directed against a Philippine vessel" on Tuesday.

The Chinese coast guard on Monday blamed Philippine vessels for the confrontation and said it was forced to expel the vessels after they intruded into "China's inherent territory," despite warnings.

It did not mention the collision or possible casualties. Video footage made public by the Philippine coast guard shows a Chinese navy ship with the bow number 164 slamming into the bow of a Chinese coast guard ship while both try to block and force a Philippine patrol ship, the BRP Suluan, away from Scarborough. The Chinese coast guard ship can be seen using its water cannon. The video shows the heavily shattered bow of the Chinese coast guard ship, where at least two Chinese personnel were seen standing shortly before the crash. The Chinese navy ship sustained deep dents and what appeared to be linear cuts on its hull. BRP Suluan offered medical help by two-way radio to the Chinese coast guard, fearing the collision may have caused injuries to its personnel, but the Philippine coast guard said it received no response.

