The Philippines on Thursday condemned China’s plan to establish a nature reserve at Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, calling it a “clear pretext for occupation” and a violation of international law.

China approved the creation of the reserve to “preserve the atoll’s ecosystem,” but Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said the move is “patently illegal” and aimed at justifying control over the disputed waters. Manila’s foreign ministry announced it will issue a formal diplomatic protest, urging Beijing to withdraw the designation and respect the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea., News.Az reports, citing Reuters

Sovereignty over Scarborough Shoal, known in the Philippines as Bajo de Masinloc, remains unresolved despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling voiding China’s broad claims. Maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal warned that China’s move could pave the way for stricter enforcement, including the arrest of Filipino fishermen, under the guise of environmental protection.

China rejected Manila’s accusations, calling them “unreasonable” and urging the Philippines to avoid actions that could “complicate the maritime situation.”

