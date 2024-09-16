Philippines reports surge in mpox cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of mpox cases in the Philippines has risen to 18, according to Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

As of Monday, five of the 18 patients have recovered and been released from isolation, while the remaining 11 are currently isolating at home, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Herbosa noted that none of the 18 cases have led to further spread of the virus. Additionally, the Philippines has experienced a significant increase in dengue cases this year, with a 68% rise, bringing the total to approximately 208,000 cases.The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern on Aug. 14, after the new variant that appears to spread more easily between people, was identified, emphasizing that mpox is “not the new COVID.”According to the WHO, the African region is now experiencing an increase in cases, with 14 countries affected.Almost all reported cases across Africa are in DR Congo, where the majority of the over 500 mpox deaths have been recorded.Mpox infections cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and they spread through close physical contact. It can also be spread by touching virus-infected objects like bedding, clothing, and towels.The disease is usually mild, but it can be fatal.Vaccines, which are thought to be an important measure in preventing the spread, arrived in DR Congo recently.

News.Az