Philippines reports two more mpox cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines has confirmed two additional cases of the mpox virus, specifically the milder clade 2 variant, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to three.

The new cases involve a 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both from Metro Manila, according to the Philippine Health Ministry, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Health Minister Teodoro Herbosa noted ongoing local transmission of the virus in the region.The recent infections follow an earlier confirmed case involving a 33-year-old male with no travel history outside the Philippines. Since July 2022, the country has reported 12 laboratory-confirmed cases of mpox.This development comes as the World Health Organisation recently declared mpox a global public health emergency due to an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighboring countries. The monkeypox virus, which causes mpox, leads to flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. While generally mild, it poses serious risks to children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

News.Az