Phillies reliever Jhoan Duran injured by line drive in win over Nationals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Phillies reliever Jhoan Duran was carted off the field Friday night after being struck on the right foot/ankle by a 94.1 mph line drive off the bat of Paul DeJong in the ninth inning at Nationals Park.

Initial X-rays came back negative, but the club said Duran will undergo further evaluation on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“He ran like a shot to retrieve the ball, and once he got there, the adrenaline wore off and the pain set in,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “He thought he could walk, but with all the steps to the dugout, we used the cart.”

Duran was replaced by David Robertson, who allowed a double before finishing off Philadelphia’s 6-2 victory.

Teammates expressed concern after the game. “You’re just holding your breath and waiting to see what the results are going to be,” Kyle Schwarber said. Bryce Harper added: “It’s a tough place to get hit, so hopefully he’s good.”

Acquired from the Twins at the Trade Deadline, Duran has yet to allow a run with the Phillies, converting all four save chances in five outings. He owns a 1.86 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings this season.

News.Az