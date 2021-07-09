Phosphorus munitions found in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan has begun to clean the former ammunition depot in Jabrayil district on the basis of the appeal of the State Border Service since July 3, 2021.

During the operations being carried out by the specialists of the agency to clean up the territory, 157 unexploded ordnance, 1,185 shells of various calibers, 5 kilograms of explosives, and 17 phosphorus shells for an 82-mm mortar were found.

News.Az

