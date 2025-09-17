Pi coin news today: Cardano price prediction & everything you should know about this viral Payfi altcoin

The crypto market is buzzing with activity as traders focus on Pi coin news and the latest Cardano price prediction updates.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) has been making headlines as the best crypto to buy now, attracting attention from both retail investors and Wall Street traders.

Pi Coin News – Whales Bet Big on Pi Network Rebound

Pi is currently trading around $0.355, still down a massive 90% from its all-time high. However, Pi coin news today reveals that not everyone is bearish. Whales have been aggressively buying, with one whale spending thousands of dollars daily to build a portfolio of 373.78 million tokens, now worth over $132 million.

From a technical perspective, Pi’s chart has formed a double bottom at $0.3321, a bullish pattern that often signals a turnaround. The next major resistance sits at $0.4652. If the token breaks this level, Pi could see a 32% surge from current prices. Some analysts are even more bullish, calling for the token to reach $1.

source: TradingView

Cardano Price Prediction – Major Breakout Soon?

ADA is trading around $0.883. The Cardano price prediction remains bullish, with analysts watching a critical resistance zone between $0.90 and $0.92. This level forms the “neckline” of a cup and handle pattern, a formation that often precedes a strong price increase.

If ADA successfully passes this, it could reach $1.05, $1.15, and even $1.25. However, failure to pass $0.85 might lead to a price drop to $0.76 or $0.68 before another rally attempt.

source: @ali_charts on X

On-chain data also supports this bullish outlook, with a steady decline in short-term supply and accumulation by long-term holders. Analysts believe that a confirmed breakout above $0.9421 could set ADA up for a strong rally heading into Q4 2025.

Remittix – The Viral Payfi Token Everyone Is Talking About

While Pi and Cardano dominate headlines, Remittix is quietly becoming the best new altcoin. The project has raised over $25,6 million with more than 662 million tokens sold at $0.1080 each. This explosive growth has caught the attention of crypto whales and Wall Street traders alike.

Remittix has announced two CEX listings, with the first on BitMart and the second on LBANK. Adding to the excitement, the Remittix Beta Wallet will officially launch on September 15th 2025, allowing users to send and receive funds seamlessly. Remittix also offers a 15% referral rewards program, giving investors extra earnings for bringing friends and family into the community.

Why Remittix Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now:

$25,6 million raised and 662M tokens sold, showing strong investor trust.

Confirmed CEX listings on BitMart and LBANK for massive liquidity.

Beta Wallet launching September 15th 2025, proving real-world use cases.

15% referral rewards program, boosting viral growth and user adoption.

Created to change the global remittance market, a multi-billion-dollar industry.

The Bottom Line

The latest Pi coin news highlights whale activity that could trigger a major rebound, while the Cardano price prediction points to a potential breakout above key resistance levels. However, for investors seeking explosive growth, Remittix stands out as a unique opportunity with strong fundamentals and real-world utility.

