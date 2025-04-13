Piastri wins Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri took his second grand prix win. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Australian McLaren driver Oscar Piastri won the fourth round of the Formula 1 World Championship - the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The competition took place at the Sakhir autodrome, News.Az informs.

Second place went to British Mercedes driver George Russell, with his compatriot Lando Norris from McLaren rounding out the top three.

It should be noted that the day before, O. Piastri also won the qualification for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

News.Az