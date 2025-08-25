Piero Hincapie set to leave Bayer Leverkusen after Tottenham express interest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, with the Ecuadorian reportedly requesting a move before next Monday’s transfer deadline.

Hincapie, 24, has been a key figure for Leverkusen, developing into one of Germany’s top progressive centre-backs under Xabi Alonso. Known for his composure, passing ability, and reliability, he played more minutes last season than Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven combined, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Premier League side is actively seeking defensive reinforcements after injuries limited van de Ven and Romero last season. Tottenham made an initial enquiry for Hincapie 10 days ago, with Leverkusen likely to demand his £51.9 million release clause.

Leverkusen have already seen a summer exodus, with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, and Granit Xhaka departing, and Hincapie could be next. His arrival at Tottenham would provide solidity and experience, especially as the club competes in four competitions following last season’s Europa League triumph.

News.Az