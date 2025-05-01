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Tottenham Hotspur
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Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham in talks with Liverpool for Andy Robertson
23 Jan 2026-16:24
Tottenham and Sunderland drew in the 20th round of the Premier League
04 Jan 2026-23:01
Tottenham sign Kolo Muani on season-long loan from PSG
01 Sep 2025-16:44
Tottenham set to sign Xavi Simons for £51.8m after Chelsea step aside
29 Aug 2025-12:50
Piero Hincapie set to leave Bayer Leverkusen after Tottenham express interest
25 Aug 2025-13:10
Son Heung-min to leave Tottenham after 10 years
02 Aug 2025-13:14
Tottenham defeat Manchester United to clinch Europa League title
22 May 2025-00:58
Tottenham star Son Heung-min files police complaint over alleged blackmail
15 May 2025-16:51
Road to Bilbao: Europa League final four clash in first legs
01 May 2025-17:07
Latest News
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BREAKING:
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US works with Gulf allies to track Iran-linked bank accounts
Turkish convoy crosses into Iran in solidarity visit -
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