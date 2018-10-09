PKK attack martyrs soldier in southeast Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

4 others wounded in cross-border missile attack by terrorist organization in Hakkari province

A Turkish soldier was martyred and four others injured in an attack by PKK terrorists in southeastern Hakkari province, Anadolu Agency cited the governorship as saying Tuesday.

In a statement, the Hakkari Governor’s Office said the soldier was martyred from wounds sustained in a cross-border PKK attack on a base zone around Mt. Guven in Cukurca district.

The cross-border attack was carried out by the PKK terrorists with two guided missiles thrown from the Iraqi side of the Turkish border, it added.

Investigations on the incident continue.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people in its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey.

News.Az

News.Az