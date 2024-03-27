PKK terror group sympathizers in Germany attack Turkish Consulate building

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sympathizers with the terrorist group PKK in Germany late Tuesday attacked Türkiye's Consulate General building in Hannover, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

During a march in support of the terrorist group PKK, 12 PKK sympathizers tried to break the windows of the consulate general in the city, the capital of Lower Saxony in northwestern Germany.

The attackers managed to crack the glass at the main entrance of the consulate general and then quickly fled.

After the attack, Consul General Ozge Gul Kaya requested increased security measures from German authorities for both the consulate general and the offices of Turkish civil society groups.

On Tuesday night, PKK sympathizers in Hamburg also held a march, escorted by German police, in solidarity with other supporters of the terrorist group who have been active in Belgium, including attacking local Belgian Turks.

After the attack in Hannover, Turkish diplomats met with local authorities as well as Jurgen Schulz, Germany's ambassador to Ankara.

There will be an initiative in the German capital Berlin as well, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Though officially outlawed in the European Union as well as Germany and other individual member states, in practice the terrorist PKK has been allowed to demonstrate, raise funds for its terror campaign, and threaten locals.

Türkiye has long decried tolerance for the terror group and its supporters in Europe.

News.Az