PKK terrorist group set to disarm within days

PKK, a terrorist organization that has been targeting Türkiye since early 1980s, is expected to start to lay down their arms under joint supervision by Turkish, Iraqi and Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) officials this week.

In a bid to coordinate the process with Baghdad, MİT chief Kalın travelled to Iraq on July 8 to hold talks with top Iraqi officials, including government, military and intelligence officials, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

According to a report by daily Hürriyet, PKK’S jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan is expected to make a new statement either on July 10 or 11 for the announcement of the beginning of the disarmament process. Öcalan will outline that mechanisms to this end have now been set and the historic disarmament has begun.

In the initial phase, a group of around 30 PKK terrorists led by a senior PKK member will lay down their arms at a center controlled by the KRG in northern Iraq. Their weapons will be registered and later will be eliminated, according to the report.

Those who leave their weapons will no longer return to the PKK headquarters but continue to live in Iraq, the report informs. They will no longer participate in PKK activities, either.

The footage of the disarmament of PKK members is expected to be diffused by the authorities after the process is complete.

The Turkish officials expect that the full disarmament will be culminated by the end of the summer this year.

In parallel to the disarmament of PKK, the Turkish parliament is planning to set a special panel to work on the legal aspects of the process for the creation of the terror-free Türkiye. To this end, the MİT chief will meet Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on July 9 at the parliament in Ankara.

The panel, which will be open to all political parties represented at parliament, will work during the summer and prepare a report until the parliament reconvenes on Oct. 1. The parliamentary panel will focus on legal and social approaches to integrate the PKK members who will lay down their arms.

News.Az