PKK terrorists kill 3 migrants in eastern Turkey

PKK terrorists killed three migrants and injured two others in eastern Agri on Monday, according to a military source, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said PKK terrorists opened fire on a minibus carrying migrants when they entered Turkey via an illegal route.

After the attack, the driver and others on the minibus ran away, the source added.

An operation has been launched to capture the terrorists on the run and minibus passengers.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.

