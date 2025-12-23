Plane crashes in Ankara, Libyan military leader said to be onboard

A business jet carrying Libya's chief of general staff crashed near Ankara on Tuesday evening after reporting an emergency, Turkish officials confirmed.

Five people were aboard the aircraft, including Libyan General Muhammed Ali Ahmed AL-Haddad, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Falcon 50 jet, tail number 9H-DFJ, departed Esenboga Airport at 8:10 p.m. local time bound for Tripoli. Contact with the aircraft was lost at 8:52 p.m., Yerlikaya said in a statement.

"The aircraft sent an emergency landing notification near Haymana; however, contact could not be re-established afterwards," the minister said, adding that the public would be informed of further developments.

Turkish authorities closed Ankara airspace to traffic following the incident and deployed search and rescue teams to the area. The crash site is believed to be in the vicinity of Haymana, a district located approximately 75 kilometers south of the capital.

