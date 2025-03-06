Plane en route to Yerevan forced to return to Moscow due to technical issues

Plane en route to Yerevan forced to return to Moscow due to technical issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azimuth Airlines flight traveling from Moscow to Yerevan had to turn back to Vnukovo airport in the Russian capital roughly 40 minutes into the journey due to technical problems.

A passenger on board the Sukhoi Superjet aircraft, operating flight A4-7029, told Armenpress that the flight, which had initially departed at 08:20 local time—20 minutes later than scheduled—was diverted back after the crew informed passengers of the aircraft’s issues, News.Az reports.

The plane landed safely and the passengers were moved to another plane of Azimuth Airlines that will conduct the flight to Yerevan.

The exact nature of the 'technical problems' wasn't immediately clear.

The passenger said they did not experience anything unusual during the flight.

Azimuth did not immediately release a public statement.

News.Az