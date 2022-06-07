Yandex metrika counter

Plane of Baku-Tbilisi flight returns to airport of departure

  • Incident
  • Share
Plane of Baku-Tbilisi flight returns to airport of departure

The captain of the aircraft operating Buta Airways flight J29225 on the Baku-Tbilisi route decided to return to the airport of departure due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions (thunderstorm) near the airport in Tbilisi, News.az reports citing AZAL.

The plane successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 23:19.

Passengers of this flight will fly to Tbilisi after the weather conditions improve in the city.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      