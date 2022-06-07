Plane of Baku-Tbilisi flight returns to airport of departure
07 Jun 2022 19:42
The captain of the aircraft operating Buta Airways flight J29225 on the Baku-Tbilisi route decided to return to the airport of departure due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions (thunderstorm) near the airport in Tbilisi, News.az reports citing AZAL.
The plane successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 23:19.
Passengers of this flight will fly to Tbilisi after the weather conditions improve in the city.