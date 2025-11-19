PlayStation India announces Black Friday sale, big discounts

+ ↺ − 16 px

PlayStation India has unveiled its Black Friday Sale, offering major discounts on PS5 consoles, accessories and popular game titles from November 21 to December 4, 2025. Select products will see price cuts of up to ₹10,000 across leading online and offline retailers.

The PS5 Disc Edition will be priced at ₹49,990, reduced from ₹54,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost ₹44,990, down from ₹49,990 — a flat ₹5,000 discount on both models, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Customers can purchase the discounted products through Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center and other authorised PlayStation retailers.

DualSense controllers in all colour variants — White, Black, Red, Grey Camo and Ice Blue — receive a ₹2,000 reduction, bringing the price down to ₹4,390. Premium metallic and chrome colours such as Metallic Blue, Metallic Red, Chrome Teal and Chrome Indigo will be available for ₹4,849, also after a ₹2,000 discount.

The PlayStation VR2 headset sees the biggest price drop, now available at ₹34,999, down from ₹44,999.

Sony’s Pulse Explore wireless earbuds are discounted by ₹9,000 to ₹9,990, while the Pulse Elite wireless headset drops to ₹7,990 after a ₹5,000 reduction. The high-end DualSense Edge Wireless Controller will cost ₹15,990, reflecting a ₹3,000 discount.

A wide range of PS5 titles are included in the sale. “Death Stranding 2” is priced at ₹4,199 after a ₹1,000 discount, while “Astro Bot” will be available for ₹3,199.

Popular action titles such as “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” “Rise of the Ronin” and “Gran Turismo 7” are all priced at ₹2,599, with discounts between ₹2,000 and ₹2,600.

“God of War Ragnarök” sees the steepest discount among games, slashed from ₹5,199 to ₹2,099. Other major titles — including “Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut,” “The Last of Us Part I Remake” and “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” — are also available at ₹2,599.

News.Az