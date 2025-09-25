Google unveils plans for Android on PCs next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

At Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Google announced plans to merge Android and ChromeOS into a new operating system for computers, marking a major step in bringing Android to PCs.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon revealed that it’s finally happening, and now, a Google exec has revealed when it’s happening, too, News.Az reports, citing The Verge.

It’s “something we’re super excited about for next year,” said Google’s Sameer Samat, head of Android Ecosystem, at the tail end of Qualcomm’s announcement keynote.

Neither Qualcomm nor Google have said precisely how they’re working together on the combined OS, but Qualcomm doesn’t just make the most popular flagship Android phone processor — here’s the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 that’ll likely appear in the next Samsung Galaxy — but also PC chips now.

Today, it announced the Snapdragon X2 Elite and Elite Extreme with claims that they’re the most efficient chips available for Windows PCs. That announcement came without a mention of Google or Android or Chrome, but it wouldn’t be surprising if an Android for PC targeted those chips or similar.

