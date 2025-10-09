PlayStation Network down: Server outage causes login issues for users

PlayStation Network went down on Thursday, causing users to encounter “network connection” login errors while trying to access Destiny on PS5.
According to Downdetector, over 17,000 reports of server connection problems were logged, with a spike in issues around 3:24 PM Eastern Time, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
"PlayStation network down for anybody else out there," an X user said. "So I keep getting a "check your network connection/Check Playstation Network" error when I try to log in. Every other game on my system works fine and I have no PSN connection issues either," another user tweeted.
PlayStation has not yet commented on the outage or provided a timeline for when the servers will be restored.