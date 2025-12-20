PM Ali Asadov meets Montenegrin Deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Montenegro’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ervin Ibrahimović in Baku on Saturday to discuss the development of bilateral relations across a broad range of areas.

The meeting highlighted the mutual support extended by the two countries within international organisations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The sides also exchanged views on expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in trade, the economy, investment, energy, humanitarian cooperation, tourism, and other fields.

News.Az