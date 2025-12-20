Minister: Azerbaijan, Montenegro have strong humanitarian potential

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the significant potential for cooperation in the humanitarian field between Azerbaijan and Montenegro, particularly in education, culture, and sports, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He also mentioned that Montenegrin students would have the opportunity to benefit from scholarship programs, during a briefing with his Montenegrin counterpart, Ervin Ibrahimović.



The minister noted that cooperation between the two countries exists both on a bilateral basis and within multilateral platforms, adding: “We provide mutual support to each other when nominating and electing candidates in international organizations.”