PM: Azerbaijan and Hungary enjoy high-level relations

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has hailed high-level bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary as he met with a delegation led by Hungaria

PM Mammadov noted that contacts between heads of state and the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary enhance the bilateral ties between the two countries, AzerTag reports.

The Azerbaijani PM underlined the importance of the visit in terms of developing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Novruz Mammadov noted the importance of developing cooperation in all fields, including economic, tourism, agricultural, ICT, science, education, humanitarian areas.

“We attach great importance to Hungary’s cooperation with Azerbaijan and you may always rely on our support on the international scene,” said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

Saying that this is his seventh trip to Azerbaijan, Minister Szijjarto added that he is deeply impressed by the development of Baku each time he visits the country.

