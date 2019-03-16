PM: Azerbaijan to earn $850 million annually from Star plant in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov of Azerbaijan has reported today to the parliamentarians on the results of Cabinet Ministers’ activity for 2018.

The PM stated that oil refinery Star of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), built on the territory of Petkim petrochemical plant in Aliaga district of the Turkish city of Izmir, will bring $850 million of annual profit to Azerbaijan.

"The plant will bring much profit during the first 5 years," the PM said.

News.Az

