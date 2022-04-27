Poland announces full independence from Russian gas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the country's withdrawal from any form of dependence on Russia, the Office of Prime Minister said, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

“From today, we have ceased to be in any dependence on Russia. Our warehouses are still full, we will fill them daily by 100%. Today, 78% are supplied from the north, south, west, as well as domestic production,” said the head of the government.

Recall that on the eve of "Gazprom" halted gas supplies to Poland.

News.Az