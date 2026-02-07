Poland closes airspace after sudden military activity

The service reported that Lublin Airport became inaccessible as military operations involving NATO aircraft were carried out in the surrounding area. Authorities have not provided further operational details, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The closure comes after a similar situation last month, when airports in eastern Poland, including Rzeszow and Lublin, briefly suspended operations. At that time, officials said the measures were linked to routine military activity and stressed there was no threat to Polish airspace.

Poland, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, has maintained heightened military readiness since the start of the war in the region. Temporary airspace restrictions linked to military operations have occurred periodically.

Officials have not yet announced how long the latest closure will remain in place.