Poland confirms resumption of US arms supplies to Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has confirmed that the United States has resumed supplying arms to Ukraine through Poland.

“I confirm that,” Sikorski said. “Deliveries of weapons through Jasionka have returned to previous levels,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Poland’s airport in Jasionka, in the southeast of the country, is the main supply hub through which most of the aid for Ukraine is delivered.

Speaking to reporters alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Warsaw, Sikorski said Poland was satisfied with new proposals on Ukraine. Sybiha, for his part, reiterated that Ukraine supported and accepted the US proposal for a 30-day truce.

“We are ready to create the appropriate team on our side that will work on this road map on how to get to this truce, if it happens,” he said.

News.Az