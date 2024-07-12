Poland, Germany, Italy, France set to jointly develop long-range cruise missile

+ ↺ − 16 px

France, Germany, Italy and Poland have agreed to collaborate on the development of a long-range cruise missile.

The countries have signed a letter of intent in this regard, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The agreement, signed on the sidelines of Washington’s NATO summit, is anticipated to result in a collaborative missile initiative; at its center will be the development of a range exceeding 500 kilometers.“The goal is to establish cooperation in the development of a key deep-strike capability, and in the future joint projects on specific solutions, which will allow us to close gaps, reduce costs, and shorten lead times,” the Polish Defense Ministry wrote on social media.French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu stated that the war in Ukraine shows that long-range strikes are a key issue for the defense of Europe."The letter of intent was signed to “initiate cooperation in this area mobilizing our European defense industry," he wrote on X.

News.Az