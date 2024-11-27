Poland intends to scale up domestic industrial explosives production

Poland’s state-owned Industrial Development Agency (ARP) has signed a letter of intent with explosives manufacturer Nitroerg to rapidly increase the country’s production of industrial explosives.

In the event of an emergency, Nitroerg could support the country’s arms production, enhancing its defense capacity, the ARP said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The team-up aims to bolster Poland’s self-sufficiency in explosives, which are crucial for various industries including mining and construction.The partnership entails the production of pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN), a key component in detonators and detonating cords, and hexogen (RDX), used in the manufacture of high-energy explosives.“By combining the resources, knowledge and experience of ARP and Nitroerg, we will be able to rapidly increase the production capacity of explosives for the Polish civilian market,” said Robert Kropiwnicki, a deputy state assets minister, quoted in ARP’s statement.“This will ensure that Polish mines and construction companies can meet their demands with domestically produced materials,” he added.Increasing output will require investing an estimated 250 million zlotys (€58 million), with the project expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2028.“This is a significant step in the development of our company, especially given the current geopolitical situation,” said Nitroerg’s CEO, Marek Mrówczyński.

