Poland plans to deploy additional troops on border with Russia, Belarus

Poland’s Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Bejda announced his country’s plan to increase the deployment of troops on its border with Russia and Belarus to 17,000.

As many as 8,000 troops will be involved in a border control mission, and 9,000 reserve troops will be deployed too, Bejda told a press conference, News.Az reports citing TASS.Reserve troops will have to be redeployed to the border within 48 hours should a threat arise, the senior Polish military official explained.Operation Safe Podlasie envisaging a six-month border control mission for servicemen with two months of training in advance will kick off on August 1.Currently, 6,000 Polish soldiers and officers are undergoing military service in the country's east.

