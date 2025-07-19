Poland probes air traffic system failure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish authorities are investigating a disruption to the national air traffic management system that affected multiple airports, with security services looking into the possibility of sabotage, the Interior Ministry reported on Saturday.

Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesperson for the ministry, said on X that "due to a failure of the air traffic management system used by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency," the minister, Tomasz Siemoniak, "immediately activated the relevant services upon receiving the alert," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Dobrzynski said that officers from the Internal Security Agency are "gathering information on the matter, analyzing it, and verifying it for possible sabotage."

He urged calm and warned against the spread of misinformation.

News.Az