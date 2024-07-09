Poland purchases dozens of hi-tech Rosomak military carriers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland's defence ministry has signed a contract for 58 Rosomak (Wolverine) armoured personnel carriers equipped with advanced, remotely-operated turrets, News.Az reports citing TVP World.

The new Rosomaks will join some 800 vehicles of this type already in the service of the Polish army.The deal, valued at approximately 2.6 billion złoty (€610 million), was sealed in Warsaw on Monday by the country’s Armament Agency and a consortium of Polish companies: Huta Stalowa Wola, PGZ, Rosomak, and WB Electronics.Delivery of the vehicles, equipped with 30mm cannons and Spike LR anti-tank missile systems, is scheduled between 2026 and 2027. The procurement follows a previous order of 70 such vehicles.Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Bejda recalled that the Armament Agency had carried out over 50 contracts exceeding 40 billion złoty (€9.4 billion) this year alone.Following the purchase, Marcin Kulasek, Deputy Minister of State Assets, highlighted the strategic importance of strengthening collaboration with private Polish defence companies to supply the armed forces with high-quality, domestically manufactured equipment.The centrepiece of these acquisitions is the ZSSW-30 turret. This advanced system integrates a 30mm Bushmaster Mk44/S cannon, a 7.62mm machine gun, and a dual launcher for Spike LR missiles.According to the Polish Army, this solution enables autonomous target observation, detection, and engagement capabilities, supporting “hunter-killer” operations where commanders identify and relay targets for precise engagement.The ZSSW-30 turret has already drawn the attention of South Korean military officials, underscoring the potential for reciprocal defense trade between Poland and South Korea.

News.Az