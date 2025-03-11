Poland's Prime Minister plans visit to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is set to visit Türkiye on Wednesday for high-level discussions, as confirmed by Turkish officials.

Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said said on X that Tusk will make a working visit to the capital Ankara at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation, News.Az reports citing Anadolu.

During the visit, Tusk will meet Erdogan at the presidential complex to discuss steps to strengthen bilateral relations, Altun said.

During the meetings, Türkiye-EU relations as part of Poland’s presidency of the EU Council, current regional and global issues, including Ukraine and transatlantic relations will also be addressed, according to the communications director.

“We believe that Türkiye-Poland relations, which marked their 600th anniversary in recent years, will continue to grow and strengthen with Prime Minister Tusk’s visit,” he said.

