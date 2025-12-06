Poland scrambles jets following Russian airstrikes on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland scrambled jets to safeguard national airspace following Russian airstrikes on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said early Saturday, News.az reports, citing CNN.

Poland had activated necessary forces, with fighter jets airborne and ground-based air defense and radar systems placed on alert, the command said on social media platform X. The measures were described as preventive, aimed at ensuring airspace security, particularly near potentially threatened areas.

The command later announced that the operation was concluded and that the systems were returned to normal, with no violation of Polish airspace detected.

Local authorities reported air-raid sirens in Lubartow in eastern Poland after receiving a signal from the crisis management center.

