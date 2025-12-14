Poland sees warmest December in 74 years as temps rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has experienced its warmest December in 74 years, and 2025 is expected to bring continued above-average temperatures, News.Az reports, citing the Anadolu.

Professor Bogdan Chojnicki told the Polish news agency PAP that multiple temperature records were broken this year, TVP World reported Sunday.

On Dec. 11, Poland recorded its 15th daily average temperature record of 2025, with the national average reaching 8.2 C (46.76 F).

"So warm December days as on December 9, 10 and 11 have not been recorded since 1951," Chojnicki said.

Data from the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management showed that on Dec. 11, the highest temperature reached 14.5°C in south-western Poland, while the lowest fell to minus 6.6°C in southern mountainous areas.

By comparison, during the 1991-2020 climate reference period, the average December maximum temperature was 4.1 C in northern coastal areas, while the average minimum reached minus 8.8 C in mountainous regions.

While warmer winters could reduce heating costs, Chojnicki warned that rising temperatures linked to global warming increase the long-term risk of droughts.

News.Az