Poland to continue efforts to promote peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Poland will continue efforts to promote a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on the Krakow meeting.

“The Foreign Ministry welcomes the outcome of the Krakow meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov,” reads the statement, according to Trend.

“Poland will continue efforts to promote respect for the principle of peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts based on international law.”

The ministry further noted that Poland will play an active role in this field as part of its non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council in 2018-2019.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries met in Krakow on Jan.18 with the participation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Andrew Schofer (USA), Stefan Visconti (France) and Igor Popov (Russia), and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

