Poland to manufacture high-precision CGR-080 missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace and Poland’s WB Group have reached an agreement to jointly produce 239 mm guided missiles in Poland, according to a statement released on the Polish government’s website.

On April 15, WB Group and Hanwha Aerospace signed an agreement in Warsaw outlining the terms of a new joint venture. The South Korean side will hold a 51% stake, while WB Electronics, a subsidiary of WB Group, will control the remaining 49%, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The venture will manufacture high-precision CGR-080 missiles for the South Korean K239 Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system and its Polish variant, Homar-K.

“We are confident that within three years, the first missiles will roll off the production line being set up by WB Electronics and Hanwha Aerospace,” said Polish Defense Minister Paweł Bejda.

Polish defence outlet Defence24 reported that the new facility is currently in the site selection phase.

Initial production will rely on components imported from South Korea, but the degree of localization is expected to increase over time, eventually shifting to Polish suppliers.

The missile project is part of a broader national strategy to scale up ammunition manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. In late 2024, Poland’s Industrial Development Agency invested nearly €700 million in expanding domestic production of nitrocellulose and gunpowder—key materials for rocket and artillery propellants.

Missiles produced under the joint venture may later be offered to other European and NATO customers seeking to acquire K239 Chunmoo systems.

Poland has signed a framework agreement to purchase 290 launchers, which are expected to become a core component of its long-range strike capability.

The CGR-080 is a South Korean equivalent of the US GMLRS, widely used by Ukraine’s HIMARS to strike high-value targets along the front lines. The missile has a range of up to 80 km and is guided by a combination of inertial navigation and satellite correction. It carries a 90 kg high-explosive warhead.

The new facility may also eventually produce more advanced munitions, including heavier-caliber rockets and the CTM-290 ballistic missile, once production of the CGR-080 is fully established.

News.Az