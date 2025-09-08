Police blockade and protests at CHP Istanbul Provincial Headquarters - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Istanbul Provincial Headquarters of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) was placed under police blockade late Sunday following a court decision to appoint trustees to the provincial administration.

Security forces sealed off access roads to the building and restricted entry and exit, sparking strong reactions from CHP members and supporters, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The 45th Civil Court of First Instance removed Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik, who was elected at the party’s 38th Istanbul Provincial Congress, along with his administration. In their place, the court appointed Gürsel Tekin, Zeki Şen, Hasan Babacan, Müjdat Gürbüz, and Erkan Narsap as trustees. However, Babacan and Gürbüz declined the role.

Trustee Gürsel Tekin announced that he would officially take office on Monday, September 8, at noon.

As tensions rose, large numbers of riot police were deployed outside CHP’s Istanbul headquarters, blocking surrounding streets and building access. Party members and citizens gathered in protest, leading to tense scenes in front of the building.

Later in the night, crowds responded to a call from CHP’s Youth Branch and assembled outside the headquarters. Support actions, including pot-and-pan protests, were also reported in several Istanbul districts.

CHP Parliamentary Group Deputy Chair Ali Mahir Başarır, speaking outside the building, said:

“Our provincial headquarters is currently under occupation. I call on everyone to stand up for democracy and gather here.”

CHP Deputy Chair Suat Özçağdaş criticized the police blockade, asking:

“You have effectively shut down CHP’s building. What is this?”

Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik, in a social media post, declared:

“CHP is the people. We will protect our people’s house. We remain at our post.”

CHP Chair Özgür Özel also condemned the blockade during a concert speech, urging supporters to rally in front of the provincial building.

“Defending CHP is defending the Republic. We will not surrender—we will continue to resist,” he said.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office announced a ban on demonstrations in Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, Eyüpsultan, Kağıthane, Sarıyer, and Şişli until September 10, 23:59. As a result, celebrations for Turkey’s women’s national volleyball team, who recently placed second in the world championship, were canceled.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya defended the court’s ruling, writing on social media:

“Ignoring court rulings and trying to incite people to the streets is a clear challenge to the law. The state will firmly act against any unlawful attempts. Public order will not be allowed to be disturbed by street calls.”

