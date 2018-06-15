Yandex metrika counter

Police chief killed in Georgia’s Adjara region

The police chief of one of the villages of Kobuleti, in the Georgian Adjara region, has been killed late last night.

According to the neighbors, the police chief was killed by a resident of the same village, APA reported citing InterPressNews.

One person has been detained for premeditated murder. Other details of the incident have been yet unknown.

News.Az


