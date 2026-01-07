+ ↺ − 16 px

A police officer was killed in a crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning.

The officer, who has not been identified yet, was on duty helping another driver on the northbound side of the highway at 12:40 a.m. when the crash happened, according to police, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

"Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders, the officer succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision," Uxbridge Police said in a statement.

"This is a devastating loss for our department and our community," said Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer's family, loved ones, and fellow officers during this incredibly difficult time."

Counseling is being made available to officers and other members of the Uxbridge Police Department.

Route 146 may be closed for several hours, police said.

More than five hours after the crash, there was a solemn procession off of Route 146 led by Massachusetts State Police, followed by the medical examiner and fellow police officers.

It's not clear yet how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but roads across Massachusetts have been icy due to freezing rain overnight.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

News.Az