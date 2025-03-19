Police respond to 'barricade incident' near CIA headquarters in Virginia

Members of law enforcement respond to reports of an armed individual near Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters on March 19, 2025 in Mclean, Virginia. Photo: Getty Images

A "barricade incident" near CIA headquarters in Virginia prompted a heavy police response on Wednesday, authorities said.

Police shut down part of Dolley Madison Blvd in both directions due to the incident in McLean, Fairfax County Police said, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

A sergeant with Fairfax County Police confirmed to Fox News that police are assisting CIA Police outside CIA headquarters.

Responding agencies included a SWAT team, Arlington County and Fairfax County officials.

No additional details about the barricade incident were immediately provided.

News.Az