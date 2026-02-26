Police seize 51kg of drugs in major Baku raid

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large-scale anti-narcotics operation has led to the seizure of more than 51 kilograms of drugs and nearly 3,000 methadone pills.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, officers from the Main Anti-Drug Department detained Fuad Hasanov, a previously convicted individual who had served time for organizing the sale of potent psychotropic substances, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry.

During the operation, law enforcement officers discovered 51 kilograms and 555 grams of marijuana enriched with psychotropic substances, along with 2,999 methadone tablets. The narcotics were found inside the suspect’s vehicle and at a hidden location in the capital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Hasanov allegedly planned to distribute the drugs to specific addresses under instructions from an Iranian national.

A criminal case has been launched. By court decision, the suspect has been placed in pre-trial detention.

Authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

News.Az