Polish lawmaker joins Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform

Member of the Parliament of the Republic of Poland Sylwester Chruszcz has joined the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace.

“I reiterate my respect and support to territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and internationally recognized borders of both countries, recognizing the importance of peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, realizing the importance of guaranteeing the security of Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," he said in his statement, according to APA.

"Realizing the importance of implementation of relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, as well as the resolutions and decisions of other international organizations, stressing the importance of determining the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Republic within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, recognizing the right of internally displaced persons to return their native lands in safety and dignity considering that current status-quo dangerous, unacceptable and unsustainable, stressing the liberation of seven districts adjacent to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan from occupation as an important starting point for step-by-step settlement of the conflict, underlining the importance and expressing the support for the OSCE Minsk Group efforts on the conflict resolution, referring to the long tradition of coexistence of the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan, stressing with regret that perceptions of new generations growing in both countries towards each other are formed only in the context of war as a result of unsettlement of the conflict, supporting the idea of peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the protracted conflicts, I, Sylwester Chruszcz, hereby express my support for this initiative and join the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace which is aimed at contributing to the peaceful resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



For the purposes of contributing to a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace was established on December 6, 2016. The Platform is an initiative of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Armenia who wish to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.



The initiative on the creation of the Platform has generated the interest of the international community as well as attracted the high level of public attention in both conflicting states. A large number of well-known experts highly appreciated this initiative and stressed the very special role of the above-mentioned peacekeeping initiative in the process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

News.Az



