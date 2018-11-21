Polish portal highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Polish “wpn.pl” economic portal has published an article highlighting President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to the Republic of Belarus, AZER

The article highlights significance of the meetings of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus, their remarks in the press statements on the development of economic, political and trade relations as well as the documents signed.

The article says that Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Alexander Lukashenko hailed the developing relations between friendly Azerbaijan and Belarus in all areas.

