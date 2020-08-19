Political scientist on the statement of Armenian MFA: "Another proof of diplomatic insolvency"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry about Turkey's activity in the Eastern Mediterranean suggests that official Yerevan, first of all, is meddling in matters that don't concern it, and secondly, is trying to inspire the world community with the non-existent significance of its participation in international issues.

Political analyst Tofig Abbasov expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az.

The political scientist notes that Armenia has nothing to do with the processes taking place in the Mediterranean Sea and that it makes a laughing stock of itself with such statements.

"Armenia, being guided by its aggressive policy towards its neighbors, does not notice how it misses the opportunity to participate in the integration processes of the region with the participation of European countries. It simply continues its aggressive policy, in particular, towards Azerbaijan and Turkey, thus escalating the situation in the region," the expert is sure.

He stressed that neither Greece nor Cyprus need such "services" of Armenia: "Again, it turns out to be in the wrong place, and with unnecessary activity. There are no noble motives here, there can't be any. Armenia has one motive and it is dubious, destructive, and intended to create additional problems for Turkey. But Armenia, again with its pseudo-initiative, has fallen into emptiness and there will be no use for Greece or Cyprus. This is yet another proof of Armenia's diplomatic insolvency".

News.Az









News.Az