Polynesian politician appreciates Azerbaijan's support for people suffering from neocolonialism
We highly appreciate the support of the Baku Initiative Group and Azerbaijan for peoples suffering from neocolonialism, Victor Maamaatuaiahutapu, Secretary General of Tavini Huiraatira Party of French Polynesia, said at a press conference at the Milli Majlis (Parliament), News.az reports.
It was noted at the conference that productive work will be done to broaden the partnership with Azerbaijan within the Baku Initiative Group
He also spoke about the importance of the COP29 to be held in Baku: "We have such information that negotiations regarding the participation of small island states in COP29 have started. For our part, we will try to contribute to environmental protection initiatives at the global level by participating in this important conference. We hope we will achieve that."
The secretary general also said that Azerbaijan's support is of great importance for them.