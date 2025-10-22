Ponting confident Kohli and Rohit will bounce back after Perth ODI loss

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes India’s cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will regain form after their team’s seven-wicket defeat to Australia in the first ODI of the series in Perth.

Kohli and Rohit, who now play exclusively in 50-over cricket, struggled in their return to the format after eight months. Rohit was caught off Josh Hazlewood for eight runs, while Kohli was dismissed for a duck against Mitchell Starc, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Ponting said:

“You don’t write off champion players ever. These two have been among the best… They’ll find a way to contribute and win games for their team, and they’ll most likely be in the World Cup team in 2027.”

The three-match ODI series continues in Adelaide on Thursday and concludes in Sydney on Saturday. Ponting noted that Adelaide is “a great place to bat,” but added the duo will face some of the best white-ball bowlers in the world.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri also praised the pair’s legacy, saying their contributions over a decade and a half ensure they remain revered, regardless of current form.

